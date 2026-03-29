Allahabad High Court rules daughter-in-law not legally liable for maintenance
India
The Allahabad High Court has ruled that a daughter-in-law is not legally required to pay maintenance to her late husband's parents.
After their son, a Uttar Pradesh police constable, passed away in 2021, the elderly couple had asked for support from his widow, pointing out she has her own income and received his service benefits.
Section 144 bars in-laws' maintenance
Justice Madan Pal Singh explained that under Section 144 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, only wives, children, and parents can claim maintenance, not in-laws.
The court also noted there was no proof the daughter-in-law obtained her job on compassionate grounds.
Bottom line: while supporting in-laws might feel like a moral duty to some, there is no legal rule saying daughters-in-law have to do it.