Allahabad High Court rules daughter-in-law not legally liable for maintenance

Section 144 bars in-laws' maintenance

Justice Madan Pal Singh explained that under Section 144 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, only wives, children, and parents can claim maintenance, not in-laws.

The court also noted there was no proof the daughter-in-law obtained her job on compassionate grounds.

Bottom line: while supporting in-laws might feel like a moral duty to some, there is no legal rule saying daughters-in-law have to do it.