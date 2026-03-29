Allahabad High Court rules parents-in-law cannot claim maintenance from daughter-in-law India Mar 29, 2026

The Allahabad High Court held that parents-in-law are not entitled to claim maintenance from a daughter-in-law under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code (and corresponding provisions under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita).

The judge explained that while there might be a moral expectation, there is no law, at least under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code, that requires her to pay maintenance.