Allahabad High Court rules widows can seek maintenance from father-in-law

Husband's deposit claims unproven, appeal dismissed

The husband argued that his wife was hiding her true financial situation and actually had big fixed deposits. But he could not back up these claims with any real evidence.

The court pointed out that proving this was his job, not hers. Plus, those deposits were made by her father in her favor and had some amount still remaining, so she did not have another source of income.

In the end, the court dismissed the husband's appeal.