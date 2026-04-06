Allahabad High Court rules widows can seek maintenance from father-in-law
The Allahabad High Court just ruled that a husband's responsibility to support his wife does not end with his passing.
Now, widows can seek maintenance from their father-in-law if needed.
This decision came after a man tried to challenge a family court order about refusing to initiate perjury proceedings against the wife in a maintenance dispute, but the judges were not convinced.
Husband's deposit claims unproven, appeal dismissed
The husband argued that his wife was hiding her true financial situation and actually had big fixed deposits. But he could not back up these claims with any real evidence.
The court pointed out that proving this was his job, not hers. Plus, those deposits were made by her father in her favor and had some amount still remaining, so she did not have another source of income.
In the end, the court dismissed the husband's appeal.