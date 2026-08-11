Allahabad High Court rules widow's post-death adoption grants inheritance rights
India
The Allahabad High Court just made things a lot clearer for adopted children: if a widow adopts after her husband's death, that child can legally inherit the late husband's property.
This decision came from a land dispute in Prayagraj, where Ramji (adopted by Moti Rani after her husband's death) was challenged as an heir.
Justice Rai confirms Ramji's inheritance
On July 30, Justice Chandra Kumar Rai pointed to the Supreme Court verdict in Sawan Ram vs Kalawanti and the judgment in the Subhash Misir case and explained that under the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act, 1956, widows don't need their late husband's consent to adopt.
The court confirmed that Ramji is entitled to inherit as adopted son of Murlidhar and Smt. Moti Rani.