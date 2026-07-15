Allahabad High Court says 25% maintenance rule is only guideline
India
The Allahabad High Court just made it clear: the 25% maintenance rule for wives isn't set in stone. It's more of a guideline.
Judges can adjust the amount based on each couple's situation.
This came up during a case between Pinki (also known as Preeti) and her ex-husband Jai Prakash.
Allahabad HC raises Pinki maintenance ₹20,000
Pinki wanted her monthly support raised from ₹12,000 to ₹20,000, and the court agreed after spotting missed evidence and calculation errors.
The judges also explained that "net income for calculating maintenance generally refers to earnings after mandatory deductions and taxes, and not the gross salary."
They emphasized that maintenance is about dignity, especially when one partner can pay and the other has no independent income.