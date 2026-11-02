Allahabad High Court seeks FIR, orders criminal contempt against lawyers

Turns out, the unrest started because some bar association leaders spread false claims that a lawyer had been ordered to be jailed and forced to apologize, claims the court found totally untrue.

This misinformation fueled a mob of lawyers who disrupted court and even assaulted a government advocate.

The judges strongly condemned how quickly rumors spread on social media, pointing out that some of the violence seemed planned since furniture was moved beforehand.

The court made it clear: no one is above the law, and accountability matters, no matter your profession.