Allahabad High Court seeks FIR, orders criminal contempt against lawyers
The Allahabad High Court has taken serious action against lawyers involved in a violent incident inside courtroom 49 on October 28.
Judges ordered criminal contempt proceedings and requested the chief justice to ensure that FIR is registered against the concerned lawyers for incitement to violence, conspiracy to commit violence, perpetration of violence and vandalism in the court.
The decision was made public today.
False bar claims sparked courtroom violence
Turns out, the unrest started because some bar association leaders spread false claims that a lawyer had been ordered to be jailed and forced to apologize, claims the court found totally untrue.
This misinformation fueled a mob of lawyers who disrupted court and even assaulted a government advocate.
The judges strongly condemned how quickly rumors spread on social media, pointing out that some of the violence seemed planned since furniture was moved beforehand.
The court made it clear: no one is above the law, and accountability matters, no matter your profession.