Allahabad High Court upholds adults' cohabitation right and orders protection
India
The Allahabad High Court has made it clear: adults have the right to choose who they live with, even if their families disagree.
In a recent case, the court protected a couple who wanted to live together despite facing threats from the woman's family, and asked local police to keep them safe.
Allahabad HC finds woman left voluntarily
The woman's father lodged an FIR alleging his daughter had been abducted, but the court found out she left home by choice.
Quoting earlier Supreme Court rulings, the judges reminded everyone that personal freedom, especially in relationships, is a basic right.
The police have been told it's their job to protect people making these choices from any family backlash.