Allahabad High Court upholds adults' right to choose religion, spouse
The Allahabad High Court just made it clear: adults have the right to decide their own religion and whom they marry.
This came after the petitioner's counsel said Ayush Malik, 31, was detained by his father for converting to Islam and marrying Chandni Qureshi.
The court sided with Malik, saying he acted on his own free will and ordered his father to bring him before the court.
Court says Ayush Malik converted voluntarily
Malik's father had lodged a police complaint, leading to an FIR under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, and the BNS, but the court said it prima facie appears that Ayush Malik has voluntarily renounced Hinduism and embraced Islam and thereafter solemnized marriage with Chandni Qureshi against the wishes of his father.
Justice Sandeep Jain said that petitioner Ayush Malik is a major and is free to do what he wishes.