Allahabad High Court: women cannot be prosecuted for taking streedhan
India
Big news from the Allahabad High Court: if you're a woman, your streedhan, the cash and gifts you get at marriage, is 100% yours.
The court said you can't be prosecuted for taking it back, even if your husband disagrees.
This comes after Anamika Tiwari was accused of taking back her own cash and jewelry from her husband, but the court sided with her.
Streedhan belongs exclusively to woman
The court made it clear: streedhan isn't a shared asset: it belongs only to the woman.
If a husband or his family holds onto it, they have to give it back; neither he nor his in-laws have any right over it.
Justice Chawan Prakash called returning streedhan a moral duty for husbands, and all charges against Tiwari were dropped.