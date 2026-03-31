Allahabad High Court: women cannot be prosecuted for taking streedhan India Mar 31, 2026

Big news from the Allahabad High Court: if you're a woman, your streedhan, the cash and gifts you get at marriage, is 100% yours.

The court said you can't be prosecuted for taking it back, even if your husband disagrees.

This comes after Anamika Tiwari was accused of taking back her own cash and jewelry from her husband, but the court sided with her.