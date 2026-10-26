Kerala judge's son crash: Minor claimed to learn driving online
What's the story
The 17-year-old son of a serving judge in Kerala was involved in a fatal accident on Sunday morning. The teen rammed his father's Mercedes-Benz into a scooter in Kochi, killing the street food vendor on the spot. The minor claimed he was driving for the "first time" and learned to drive through YouTube videos. However, independent checks revealed discrepancies in his claim, NDTV reported.
Evidence tampering
Minor had posted driving videos on Instagram
Before the accident, the minor had a public Instagram account with over 2,500 followers where he regularly posted driving reels.
Sources said several videos showed him clocking speeds of up to 200km/h in the same Mercedes-Benz.
After the crash, all posts were deleted, and the account was made private.
The police said he was driving at 104km/h at around 2:20am on Sunday when the accident occurred.
Allegations raised
Victim's family alleges cover-up, tampering of evidence
The victim's family has alleged a cover-up and tampering with digital evidence. They accused the judge and police of shielding the minor and hiding three other passengers who fled after the crash.
The victim's daughter said an eyewitness told them there were four people in the car, but three ran away after hitting her father's two-wheeler.
Justice demanded
How was the minor granted bail twice?
The victim's daughter questioned how the minor was granted bail twice in quick succession. She also demanded that the judge be named as an accused in the FIR.
"The judge claims his son drove the vehicle for the first time. If he is telling such lies, what can the common people expect?" she asked.
Legal considerations
Victim's family may approach chief minister for justice
The victim's family is considering legal action and may approach the chief minister for justice. They have criticized police inaction and demanded accountability.
Senior police officers have yet to address these concerns or hold a press briefing on the matter.
The victim's daughter expressed her disillusionment with law enforcement, saying she no longer respects their uniform after this incident.
"No, I hate that uniform now, seriously," she said.