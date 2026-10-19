CJP accuses authorities of deliberately delaying leaders' release
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has accused authorities of deliberately delaying the release of its leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. According to PTI, the party alleged that court proceedings were stalled and bail sureties were rejected on vague grounds. The allegations came as Delhi Police filed a non-cognizable report against unidentified individuals for allegedly threatening the Special Executive Magistrate handling the case.
Arrest details
No legal grounds for detention: CJP
Das and Ranka were arrested on October 13 for entering Jantar Mantar after it was denotified as a designated protest site.
They were sent to five-day judicial custody on October 14.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke accused authorities of using "every dirty trick in the book" to delay their release, saying there are no legal grounds for their continued detention.
Proceedings obstruction
Allegations of obstruction in proceedings
CJP legal head Ratna Singh accused Delhi Police and authorities of obstructing proceedings before the Special Executive Magistrate.
She alleged that a hearing scheduled for noon was delayed for hours, with the magistrate and public prosecutor arriving around 5:30pm.
Singh also alleged that focus shifted from the release of Das and Ranka to an alleged threatening message received by the magistrate.
Threat relevance
CJP questions relevance of alleged threat to proceedings
Singh questioned the relevance of the alleged threat to the proceedings involving Das and Ranka.
She said no verification or supporting documents were presented on record.
The CJP legal head also alleged that verification of sureties submitted by the two leaders was delayed and four sureties were rejected on vague grounds.
Legal action
CJP plans to seek legal remedies against alleged obstruction
The CJP has announced plans to seek legal remedies before higher judicial forums against what it calls deliberate obstruction and prolonged detention of its leaders.
The party has been protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, alleging voter rights threats.
It has also opposed Jantar Mantar's denotification as a protest site.