BKTC has formed an inquiry committee

After Ram Mandir, Badrinath temple committee probes alleged donation theft

By Snehil Singh 01:07 pm Jul 04, 202601:07 pm

What's the story

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has launched an investigation into allegations of misappropriation of donations at the Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand. The move comes amid similar allegations of embezzlement at the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. According to NDTV, Hemant Dwivedi, BKTC President, said they are taking these social media allegations seriously and have formed an inquiry committee. Explanations have also been sought from concerned employees.