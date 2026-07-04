After Ram Mandir, Badrinath temple committee probes alleged donation theft
What's the story
The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has launched an investigation into allegations of misappropriation of donations at the Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand. The move comes amid similar allegations of embezzlement at the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. According to NDTV, Hemant Dwivedi, BKTC President, said they are taking these social media allegations seriously and have formed an inquiry committee. Explanations have also been sought from concerned employees.
Accusations made
Bhairav Sena demands SIT probe, threatens agitation
The Bhairav Sena, a Hindu organization, has accused a BKTC employee of stealing donations, News18 reported. Sanjeev (Sandeep) Khatri, the organization's president, alleged that this happened on July 2 between 8:00am and 8:30am. The organization demanded CCTV footage from the time of the alleged incident and called for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe. They also threatened agitation if no action was taken.
Clarification issued
BKTC assures transparency in managing temple offerings
Dwivedi clarified that the employee referred to on social media as his "personal secretary" is not one but a regular BKTC employee. He assured transparency in managing temple offerings and said strict action would be taken if the allegations are substantiated. Meanwhile, BKTC CEO Sohan Singh Ranghar confirmed notices have been issued to concerned employees and CCTV footage will be examined during the inquiry.
Ongoing investigation
Incident comes amid Ram temple donation theft row
The incident comes amid the ongoing controversy over alleged donation theft at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. Allegations include misappropriation of 70kg silver, 1,250kg gold, ₹200 crore in cash and other donated items. Champat Rai resigned as the former general secretary of the temple trust following the SIT probe into these allegations. Lawyers in Ayodhya are also preparing to file a complaint against Rai demanding registration of an FIR over these irregularities.