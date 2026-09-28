Our video saying girl wasn't raped was 'scripted': LPU students
What's the story
Students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab have alleged that a video released by the university to counter claims of a girl being raped on campus was scripted. Three students claimed they were told what to say and that the clip was later "trimmed" and posted on social media without their consent. The allegations emerged after protests erupted at LPU over claims that a student was raped by a construction worker. She allegedly later died by suicide.
Unrest details
Protests erupted over alleged rape of student
The protests turned violent on Sunday, with a mob vandalizing campus property, setting parts of buildings on fire, and blocking the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway.
Protesters demanded action against the alleged accused.
According to students, the hostel warden allegedly forced the victim to leave for her home instead of informing the police, DIG Jalandhar Range Naveen Singla said. The student allegedly later died by suicide at her home.
Video release
Amid unrest, university released video featuring registrar
Amid the unrest, LPU's social media accounts released a video featuring registrar Monika Gulati.
In the video, Gulati introduced three students as residents of Room 504 in Girls's Hostel 3 (GH3), the room named in the claims, to deny that any such incident had occurred there.
In the video, the first student said, "So, we are the residents of room number 504. Nothing of that sort happened in our room; we have been living here for the past two months."
Students
Gulati blames 'anti-social elements' for unrest
The second student said, "We have been extremely distressed today, and if we face further trouble, we will involve our parents. Please do not harass us."
The third said, "And the police should also stop coming to our room repeatedly; otherwise, we will call our parents."
Dr. Gulati ended the video by claiming, "The only conclusion to be drawn from all this is that anti-social elements and individuals with vested interests are behind this (unrest)."
Statement allegations
Students allege they were instructed to make statements
The students later alleged in another video that they were instructed to make the statements and that the video had been trimmed.
One student said, "[LPU administration] told us to record all this and say it for them. We were just instructed to say that students and others are bothering us....Our consent was not taken....and now we are facing unnecessary abuse."
They claimed only part of the original recording was kept before it was posted on Instagram without their consent.
Investigation progress
Police investigations ongoing; student representatives included in probe team
A second student said a random room was picked and named. "We have absolutely no role in this."
DIG Singla said students claimed a girl in a hostel had been sexually assaulted around three days before the unrest.
He confirmed that five representatives of protesting students have been included in the probe team.
Police are examining hostel premises and CCTV footage as part of their investigation.
Campus measures
LPU suspends classes for 10 days
LPU had earlier issued a statement urging students to ignore the "rumors" and assuring them that they remain "safe and secure" on campus.
However, after the unrest, LPU has suspended regular classes for 10 days from September 28. Mid-term examinations have been postponed until further notice.
Students can travel home during this period after consulting their parents or guardians.
Those staying on campus are advised to remain inside hostels and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in any unrest.