Our video saying girl wasn't raped was 'scripted': LPU students 

Amid the unrest, LPU's social media accounts released a video featuring registrar Monika Gulati.

In the video, Gulati introduced three students as residents of Room 504 in Girls's Hostel 3 (GH3), the room named in the claims, to deny that any such incident had occurred there.

In the video, the first student said, "So, we are the residents of room number 504. Nothing of that sort happened in our room; we have been living here for the past two months."