Alleged attacker Hemanth shot after school attack in Andhra Pradesh
A disturbing incident shook Zilla Parishad High School in Andhra Pradesh when Hemanth allegedly attacked a Class 10 girl on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, and another student was injured while attempting to intervene.
After running from the scene and getting caught, Hemanth tried to escape police custody but was shot by officers after he reportedly attacked them during his escape attempt.
He was critically injured.
Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu condemns attack
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu strongly condemned the attack, calling it "barbaric attack," and made sure the injured student received immediate medical care.
He also ordered a fast investigation and promised strict action against Hemanth, saying "Attackers who target our young girls inside schools have no place in our society."