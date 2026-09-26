Alleged drunk driving crash in Delhi's CR Park injures dog
India
A late-night drive in Delhi's CR Park went wrong when a man, reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol, crashed his SUV into parked cars and a residential gate.
Sadly, a community dog was caught in the chaos and suffered a fracture. The pup is now getting care at a private hospital.
Police seize SUV, register FIR
Police have seized the vehicle and registered a first information report, or FIR, under laws for drunk driving and animal cruelty. They are still investigating the case to see if there is more to it.
Local residents stepped up by filing a joint complaint, hoping for accountability after the reckless incident.