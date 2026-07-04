Ram Mandir donations: ₹6-8L being siphoned off daily, SIT estimates
What's the story
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir has estimated that ₹6-8 lakh were being siphoned off daily. According to NDTV, bank officials, who were questioned by the SIT, revealed that before the theft was uncovered, donations to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's bank accounts averaged ₹16-18 lakh a day. After the case came to light, this figure increased to ₹24-26 lakh per day.
Investigation details
Counting process supervised by SBI
The State Bank of India (SBI) supervises cash donations at the temple with a private agency. Four donation boxes are used for cash offerings, counted by a 14-member team comprising 11 bank employees and three temple trust members. Retired bank employee Subhash Srivastava, one of the accused, was responsible for overseeing the counting process. When informed about missing assets, he allegedly told a team member: "God is watching, it's not as if it's going from your or my house."
Ongoing investigation
Deviations from agreement with trust questioned
The SIT has also questioned bank officials about deviations from the agreement with the Trust and procedural changes. They were asked why any suspected irregularities weren't reported to senior officials. The role of a private security agency in cash counting was also questioned. In another development, accused Avinash Shukla revealed that the stolen money was divided among accomplices at a park near the temple.
Resignation and scrutiny
Trustees resign amid investigation
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and trustees Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao have resigned from their positions amid the investigation. They were questioned about their personal assets and income sources. The SIT is probing alleged commission during temple construction, land purchases, and undue benefits to individuals. Detailed information has been sought from Anil Mishra about his new residence and financial resources.
Financial scrutiny
SIT summons Trust's annual audit reports
The SIT has summoned the Trust's annual audit reports, financial records, and other key documents. They are considering re-auditing these reports as part of their investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. The probe is ongoing, with eight accused arrested so far, and a recovery of ₹80 lakh being made.