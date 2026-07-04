Ram Mandir donations: ₹6-8L being siphoned off daily, SIT estimates

Investigation details

Counting process supervised by SBI

The State Bank of India (SBI) supervises cash donations at the temple with a private agency. Four donation boxes are used for cash offerings, counted by a 14-member team comprising 11 bank employees and three temple trust members. Retired bank employee Subhash Srivastava, one of the accused, was responsible for overseeing the counting process. When informed about missing assets, he allegedly told a team member: "God is watching, it's not as if it's going from your or my house."