Alleged NEET paper leak protests disrupt schooling in Central Delhi
India
Protests over the alleged NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar have made life tough for students in Central Delhi.
With traffic jams, Metro delays, and patchy mobile networks, many schools had to quickly switch to online or hybrid classes.
Some kids even got stuck in busses for hours during the Sansad Chalo march on July 20.
Parents anxious as schools reroute busses
Parents from schools like Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya are anxious about their children's safety and long commutes.
Schools have changed bus routes, kept parents updated through staff, and shifted events or classes online to keep things running as smoothly as possible in these tricky times.