Alleged Ram Temple donation theft lands Yadavs in judicial custody
Turns out, donation money at the Ram Temple was not as safe as everyone thought.
Police say an insider, Ram Shankar Yadav (also called Tinnu), and his nephew Manish Yadav spent weeks quietly taking cash meant for temple offerings.
Both have now landed in judicial custody.
Anukalp Mishra hid ₹2.25L
Tinnu helped Manish get a job counting donations back in April 2026, and together they allegedly used a duplicate key to sneak money out, with Anukalp Mishra hiding ₹225,000 during a surprise search after Tinnu leaked information about the impending search.
CCTV footage and Manish's confession reportedly back up the case.
Police also recovered vehicles and cash bought with the stolen money, and they are now checking if more people were involved or if temple security needs a serious upgrade.