Alleged suicide of Jaipur nurse Deepak Charwal sparks protests
India
A 30-year-old nurse in Jaipur, Deepak Charwal, allegedly died by suicide after being let go along with thousands of other contract nurses under Rajasthan's new hiring policy.
His death has triggered widespread protests, with many calling out the impact of sudden job cuts on people's lives.
Nurses demand inclusion in 3,000-post recruitment
Unemployed nurses have gathered at Jaipur's main hospital, demanding their jobs back and a spot in the ongoing recruitment for 3,000 new nursing posts.
Even Congress MLAs have joined in, urging the government to reconsider its approach.