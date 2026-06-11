Allegedly drunk driver kills 3 schoolchildren in Tiruvarur Tamil Nadu
India
A heartbreaking accident in Tiruvarur, Tamil Nadu, saw three 12-year-old schoolchildren lose their lives and another was injured after a speeding car driven by an allegedly drunk man crashed into them while they were walking home.
The victims, Yogeswaran, Rachith, and Rajamurali, were schoolchildren. Sidharth, the fourth child, is currently being treated for his injuries.
Driver Loganathan arrested after protests
Locals were outraged and blocked the road right after the crash.
Police stepped in and promised action; the driver, Loganathan, was arrested.
Early investigations suggest that rash driving caused the tragedy.