Allegedly drunk driver kills 3 schoolchildren in Tiruvarur Tamil Nadu India Jun 11, 2026

A heartbreaking accident in Tiruvarur, Tamil Nadu, saw three 12-year-old schoolchildren lose their lives and another was injured after a speeding car driven by an allegedly drunk man crashed into them while they were walking home.

The victims, Yogeswaran, Rachith, and Rajamurali, were schoolchildren. Sidharth, the fourth child, is currently being treated for his injuries.