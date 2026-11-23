Allegedly drunk men assault family at Amritsar Christian prayer meeting
A Christian prayer meeting in Amritsar took a shocking turn when men, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, barged into a house in Amritsar's Mandir Wali Gali and assaulted him and his son with a disability.
The incident, caught on video, shows the attackers barging in with plates and objects to disrupt the gathering.
Cellphones gold chains snatched, attendee injured
The intruders did not just cause chaos: they also snatched cellphones and gold chains from people there.
One attendee suffered a head injury and had his turban pulled off.
Police responded quickly, with senior officer Mandeep Singh assuring that appropriate legal action would be taken against those involved.