On its third day, OM: Operation Mole collected ₹15.9cr net across 6,546 shows in India, per Sacnilk.

The Tamil version contributed ₹11.55cr to this total, while the Telugu and Hindi versions added ₹3.8cr and ₹55L respectively from 1,106 shows.

With these earnings, the film's total gross collection in India has reached ₹58.3cr.