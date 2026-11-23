Dhanush's 'OM: Operation Mole' nears ₹90cr worldwide
What's the story
The latest Tamil film OM: Operation Mole, starring Dhanush, Mammootty, and Sai Pallavi, has had a strong start at the box office. The movie has raked in an estimated ₹58.3cr gross in India within its first three days of release. This includes ₹15.9cr on Day 3 (Sunday). The film also saw robust international earnings during this period.
Box office details
Day 3 collections across versions and shows
On its third day, OM: Operation Mole collected ₹15.9cr net across 6,546 shows in India, per Sacnilk.
The Tamil version contributed ₹11.55cr to this total, while the Telugu and Hindi versions added ₹3.8cr and ₹55L respectively from 1,106 shows.
With these earnings, the film's total gross collection in India has reached ₹58.3cr.
Global performance
Domestic vs international earnings
The film also had a steady run overseas, earning ₹5cr on Day 3. This brings its total overseas gross collection to ₹27cr.
When combined with its domestic earnings, OM: Operation Mole has now raked in a staggering ₹85.3cr worldwide within just three days of release.
However, it still lags behind the Day 3 numbers of Pallavi and Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran, which earned an estimated ₹21-21.75cr net in India on its third day.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'OM: Operation Mole'
OM: Operation Mole, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, features a star-studded cast including Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans, Renu Desai, Kalairani Lallu, and Sanjay Swaroop.
The film revolves around Nithy Reddy (Pallavi), an IPS officer who leads a special task force to investigate an international red sandalwood smuggling network.
Dhanush plays Pazhani, an undercover agent, while Mammootty portrays Karthikeyan, the mastermind behind the smuggling business.