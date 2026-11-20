Dhanush, who has also produced O.M, delivers yet another astonishing performance.

His glorious, pulsating one-shot introductory sequence is among the film's standouts.

He is such a convincing, polished performer that you can't take your eyes off him.

Guilt, dilemma, rage—the actor channels a range of emotions in this complex role.

The narrative dips repeatedly, but his performance never wavers.