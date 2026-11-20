'O.M' review: Gripping in parts, but ultimately predictable
What's the story
Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy's much-awaited action-thriller O.M: Operation Mole was released on Friday. It stars acting stalwarts Mammootty, Dhanush, and Naseeruddin Shah, with Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela also playing key roles. Engaging in parts, the film draws you in, but loses you quickly due to its haphazard, predictable writing and exhausting runtime. Here's our review of the Hindi version.
Plot
Story focuses on sandalwood smuggling
O.M: Operation Mole stars Dhanush as Pazhanivel, aka Thiru, who goes undercover to dismantle a red sandalwood smuggling racket.
Mammootty plays Karthikeyan, a powerful smuggler whose gang Pazhanivel infiltrates.
Shah essays Abdul Hameed, Karthikeyan's dangerous accomplice who operates from Dubai.
Pallavi plays IPS officer Nithya Reddy, who leads the operation, while Sreeleela is seen as Pazhanivel's wife, Roja.
#1
Dhanush delivers yet another excellent performance
Dhanush, who has also produced O.M, delivers yet another astonishing performance.
His glorious, pulsating one-shot introductory sequence is among the film's standouts.
He is such a convincing, polished performer that you can't take your eyes off him.
Guilt, dilemma, rage—the actor channels a range of emotions in this complex role.
The narrative dips repeatedly, but his performance never wavers.
#2
Establishes the gritty world well
The first half throbs with dynamic energy.
Periasamy demonstrates command over the ambitious story; the scale is expansive, and the characters feel earthy and realistic.
The director is deeply invested in the characters, and we get intriguing, refreshing perspectives.
Moreover, the pre-interval sequence features a gripping, emotionally charged moment featuring Dhanush and Indrans that stuns you.
#3
However, the exhausting runtime is among its biggest drawbacks
At a whopping 178 minutes, O.M overstays its welcome.
The movie slouches under multiple unnecessary scenes and repetitive ideas, and the extended climax refuses to end.
The narrative becomes difficult to follow because too many characters populate the screen.
In the first half, Periasamy awkwardly shuttles between action and drama, which further prolongs the runtime.
#4
Shah is completely wasted
When Shah's casting was announced, it heightened curiosity among fans.
However, Periasamy disappoints by giving him a forgettable role any other actor could have essayed.
We hear about Hameed long before we meet him; he is supposed to be menacing, but the character is shockingly flat.
The veteran appears in only a few scenes, and eventually, his brief screen time leaves you feeling cheated.
#5
You hardly ever feel tension
Periasamy struggles to commit to a track and loses confidence as the movie goes on.
The film abruptly alters course just when the story gets interesting, and one engaging sequence is often followed by two half-baked scenes.
O.M lacks the tension and urgency this story needs, and the overly convenient resolutions mean the stakes are seldom high.
Verdict
Decent, but needed to be more than that; 3/5 stars
O.M has its moments; the cinematography remains consistently impressive, and Periasamy has a tight grip on his characters.
Dhanush's performance is spectacular, and the film offers enough surprises for action aficionados.
However, the uneven storytelling makes it hard to stay invested, and predictability mars the experience.
Ultimately, O.M: Operation Mole leaves you both enthralled and exhausted.
3/5 stars.