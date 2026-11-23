Apple's spring 2027 lineup goes far beyond iPhone 18
What's the story
Apple's spring launch event is expected to be a blockbuster, with a slew of new products set to debut. The lineup includes the highly anticipated OLED iPad Air and the non-Pro models of the iPhone 18 series. In Sunday's "Power On" newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman writes about it.
Product details
iPhone Air 2 to debut alongside standard iPhone 18
Along with the standard iPhone 18, Apple is also expected to unveil the iPhone Air 2 as part of its spring launch lineup.
This move comes as part of Apple's strategy to stagger its product launches, with non-Pro models now getting their own dedicated launch events every year.
Upcoming devices
New OLED iPad Air coming in spring
The spring launch lineup will also see the debut of an OLED iPad Air, which will come in two sizes. The new display technology will be used on both models.
Along with this, Apple is also expected to refresh its iPad Pro line-up during the same period, upgrading them with the M6 chip.
Tech upgrades
MacBook lineup to get spec-bump refresh
The spring launch lineup will also see a spec-bump update for the MacBook Air and MacBook Neo.
These launches are expected to take place between February and March, coinciding with Apple's usual launch schedule.
Launch strategy
Multiple launch events possible in 1st half of 2027
Under the leadership of new CEO John Ternus, Apple may not stick to a single event for all these launches.
This is because Ternus is said to favor more frequent releases.
So, we could see multiple launch events in the first half of 2027 instead of just one major spring event.
Upcoming releases
Other products expected in fall 2027
Gurman also hinted at a number of products coming later in 2027. These include the iPhone 20, which is expected to launch in the fall, and an update to the Apple Watch line.
He also mentioned a smart glasses project still slated for a 2027 release and AirPods with cameras.