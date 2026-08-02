Allegedly unlicensed 17-year-old crashed Maruti Baleno in Borabanda, injuring 2
India
A 17-year-old allegedly without a license lost control of a Maruti Baleno in Hyderabad's Borabanda area on Sunday, smashing into seven parked bikes and hitting two brothers riding a motorcycle.
CCTV footage shows the crash throwing both men off their bike.
Rajkumar, Prabhakar hospitalized, teen allegedly assaulted
Rajkumar, 60, and his brother Prabhakar, 55, sustained serious injuries, with one of them trapped under the car until bystanders quickly lifted it to help him.
Both were taken to hospitals; Prabhakar had serious injuries.
The teen reportedly grabbed the car keys after a cleaning job and allegedly tried to run after the accident, but locals caught him and allegedly assaulted him before police arrived.