Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram opens August 17
Ready for a travel upgrade? The brand-new Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram opens on August 17, taking over as northern Andhra Pradesh's main airport.
All flights (domestic and international) will now use the VTZ code here instead of Visakhapatnam.
Built by GMR through a public-private partnership, the airport aims for smoother operations and sustainable growth.
Terminal spans 77,342 sqm, 6 million capacity
The terminal is huge (77,342 square meters) and packed with essentials like check-in, security, immigration, and baggage handling.
Tech-wise, you'll find DigiYatra integration, e-gates, and self-service kiosks to speed things up.
It starts with space for six million passengers each year but can scale up to handle over 40 million if needed.
Plus, with a long runway and plenty of aircraft stands, expect better connectivity (maybe easier travel) for everyone in the region.