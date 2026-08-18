Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Bhogapuram begins international operations
India
Andhra Pradesh just got a global upgrade: Bhogapuram's new Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport is officially open for international travel.
The Bureau of Immigration announced the start of immigration services on August 18, 2026.
The airport took over from the old Visakhapatnam Airport, launching its first flight with a water cannon salute and promising better global connections for the region.
Airport becomes Visakhapatnam main air hub
Opened by PM Modi earlier this month, this greenfield airport is now Visakhapatnam's main air hub (with airlines like Air India already having moved in).
The Bureau of Immigration called it "Connecting India to the world, one gateway at a time," and it is expected to improve air connectivity for North Andhra Pradesh.