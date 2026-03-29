Almost 13 years after Chhattisgarh's Jhiram Valley Maoist ambush, roads lag
India
It's been almost 13 years since the tragic Maoist ambush in Chhattisgarh's Jhiram Valley that killed 32 people, including key leaders.
Since then, the government has tried to boost security and expand road networks to make the area safer and more connected, but progress is slow, and challenges remain.
Jhiram Valley violence flares, probe incomplete
Despite new infrastructure and regular patrols by security forces, violence still flares up in the region.
Many villages lack basic amenities, and investigations into the 2013 attack are still incomplete.
Families of those lost are still waiting for answers and justice as Jhiram Valley stands as a reminder that some wounds take time to heal.