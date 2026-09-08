AlphaGeo ranking names Chicago most resilient, Ahmedabad highest climate risk
A new global ranking by AlphaGeo just dropped, and it's not great news for some big Indian cities.
Chicago came out on top as the most climate-resilient city, but Ahmedabad was ranked the highest-risk city among those assessed.
The study looked at 72 major cities and checked how ready they are to handle things like floods and heat waves.
Phoenix singled out for extreme heat
Ahmedabad and Hyderabad led the list of least resilient cities, joined by Dhaka, Karachi, Lahore, and Kolkata, all facing serious flooding risks and lacking strong infrastructure to cope.
Meanwhile, in the US Phoenix stood out for its extreme heat problems.
On a brighter note, places like Addis Ababa, Barcelona, and Melbourne scored high marks for being well-prepared against climate threats.
Parag Khanna links resilience to adaptation
AlphaGeo's founder and chief executive Parag Khanna summed it up simply: "Resilience equals risk minus adaptation."
Basically, how well a city can handle climate change depends on both its risks and how much it's doing to prepare.
Chicago's win comes from its mild weather, access to fresh water, and smart investments like its Deep Tunnel Project to fight flooding.