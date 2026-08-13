Altaf Hussain Sheikh arrested over 1991 Jammu railway station bombing
After dodging police for more than three decades, Altaf Hussain Sheikh, one of the main suspects in the 1991 Jammu railway station bombing, has finally been caught.
The attack left three people dead (including two paramilitary personnel) and injured 18 others.
While one suspect was arrested on the day of the blast, Sheikh and two others managed to slip away and were declared absconders.
Altaf Hussain Sheikh detained under TADA
Sheikh had been living with a concealed identity as a businessman in Bijbehara, but police tracked him down after ramping up their investigation over the past two years.
He was arrested on August 13, 2026 and booked under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA).
On August 13, Sheikh appeared before the TADA court, where he will face further legal action.