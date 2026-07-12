Aluva doctor allegedly prescribed excess paracetamol to 6-month-old baby
A six-month-old baby in Kerala became seriously ill after a doctor at Aluva Government District Hospital allegedly prescribed too much liquid paracetamol following a routine vaccination in April.
The child's father filed a complaint, saying the dose was way above what's safe for the baby's age and weight.
Police register 125(a) case, review records
Police have registered a case under Section 125(a) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which covers actions that put lives at risk.
The baby spent five days in a private hospital, with medical bills reaching ₹80,000.
Authorities are now reviewing medical records and will be recording the doctor's statement as part of their investigation.
Payyannur toddler allegedly dies after anesthesia
Just days earlier, an 18-month-old boy from Payyannur allegedly died due to anesthesia complications during treatment for a lip injury.
Both cases underline how important it is for doctors to follow strict guidelines to keep young patients safe.