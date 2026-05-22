Alwar sisters, 8 and 5, die locked inside parked car
India
Two young sisters, Tina, 8, and Laxmi, 5, sadly lost their lives after accidentally locking themselves inside a parked car in Rajasthan's Alwar district.
The girls were playing near a car service center during an intense heat wave when they got stuck.
Their family realized they were missing, and after searching, found them unconscious inside the vehicle.
Father Ramesh raised daughters alone
The girls' father, Ramesh, has been raising them alone since their mother's passing four years ago.
This tragedy has left the village deeply shocked and raised concerns about child safety during extreme weather.
Police are investigating further.