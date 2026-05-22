Alwar sisters, 8 and 5, die locked inside parked car India May 22, 2026

Two young sisters, Tina, 8, and Laxmi, 5, sadly lost their lives after accidentally locking themselves inside a parked car in Rajasthan's Alwar district.

The girls were playing near a car service center during an intense heat wave when they got stuck.

Their family realized they were missing, and after searching, found them unconscious inside the vehicle.