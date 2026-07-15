Amaira's father seeks Juvenile Justice Act charges against school leaders

Amaira's father says school authorities failed to stop repeated bullying, which he believes led to his daughter's death.

The case hearing originally scheduled for July 15 was adjourned to July 23 because the school's lawyer wasn't present.

CCTV footage shared by her parents shows classmates bullying Amaira while the class teacher did nothing.

The Sanyukt Abhibhavak Sangh parent group is supporting the family as they trust the court will review all evidence closely.