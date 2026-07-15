Amaira's father seeks Juvenile Justice Act charges against school leaders
Amaira, a nine-year-old student at Neerja Modi School in Jaipur, allegedly died by suicide after being bullied in her classroom.
Her father has now filed a court petition asking for the school's owner and principal to be charged under the Juvenile Justice Act, not just her class teacher, who was only charged with cruelty to children.
Parents share CCTV showing classroom bullying
Amaira's father says school authorities failed to stop repeated bullying, which he believes led to his daughter's death.
The case hearing originally scheduled for July 15 was adjourned to July 23 because the school's lawyer wasn't present.
CCTV footage shared by her parents shows classmates bullying Amaira while the class teacher did nothing.
The Sanyukt Abhibhavak Sangh parent group is supporting the family as they trust the court will review all evidence closely.