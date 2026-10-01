Amal Barman 1st visiting security forces dengue fatality Gandhinagar
India
A 26-year-old CRPF jawan from Assam, Amal Barman, has sadly become the first among visiting security forces to die from dengue during a growing outbreak in Gandhinagar.
The situation is raising big concerns just as National Unity Day approaches, with 43 personnel infected.
Amal Barman hospitalized then died
Barman first went to the hospital on October 3 for dengue and was sent home since he seemed stable. But his health quickly got worse: his platelet count dropped, leading to hospitalization three days later.
He passed away early Wednesday morning.
With cases rising fast and the vector-borne outbreak, there is now urgent pressure on authorities to step up public health action and protect everyone at risk.