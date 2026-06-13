Amanda Donaghey visits Ahmedabad AI 171 crash site remembering Fiongal
India
Amanda Donaghey, a British mother, visited the Ahmedabad crash site of Air India Flight AI 171 to remember her son Fiongal and his partner Jamie.
The flight tragically crashed just after takeoff last June, killing 241 passengers on board.
Amanda left a photo and a stuffed dog at the site, sharing both her grief and frustration over not having her son's remains properly identified or returned.
Amanda Donaghey urges India UK cooperation
Amanda has called on Indian authorities to work with the UK to help families get closure, especially after her family was mistakenly sent remains that weren't her son's.
Her lawyer emphasized how important transparency is in these situations.
A year later, Amanda's visit highlights how tough it's been for families still waiting for answers.