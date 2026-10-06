Amardeep Singh Grewal, Punjab CM's brother-in-law, summoned by ED
India
Amardeep Singh Grewal, who is not just the Punjab Chief Minister's brother-in-law but also a well-known Punjabi film figure, has been called in by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The agency is investigating a bribery case that reportedly involves the chief minister's wife, and Grewal's role is now under the spotlight.
Grewal's film ties raise ED scrutiny
Grewal is not just any name: he is associated with East Sunshine Production and has been linked to several Punjabi film projects, including Maujaan Hi Maujaan and Snowman, both with international reach.
His connection to the film industry adds some extra intrigue as the ED examines the case as part of its ongoing investigation.
Grewal showing up for questioning could mean important updates soon.