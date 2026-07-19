Amarnath and Vaishno Devi yatras paused after heavy rain warning
India
The Amarnath Yatra and Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra have been put on hold starting July 19, 2026, as Jammu and Kashmir faces days of nonstop rain.
Officials pressed pause after the weather department warned about heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and lightning through July 23, making safety the top priority for everyone involved.
Amarnath routes Pahalgam and Baltal closed
Both main routes to Amarnath (Pahalgam and Baltal) are shut for now, with landslides and flash floods a real risk on these tough mountain paths.
The Jammu-Srinagar highway is already seeing disruptions from the weather.
Pilgrims are being urged to reschedule their plans and keep an eye on official updates before heading out again.