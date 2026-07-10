Amarnath cave Shivling melts over 90% 5 days into pilgrimage
India
The famous ice Shivling at Amarnath Cave has melted by over 90% just five days into this year's pilgrimage, which started on July 3.
While the yatra is seeing record crowds, the early disappearance of the Shivling has left many devotees and environmentalists worried.
Amarnath caps entries after 93,000 pilgrims
Experts point to climate change, bigger crowds, and new construction, like roads and shelters, as possible reasons for the rapid melting.
With over 93,000 pilgrims in just four days and many unregistered visitors showing up, authorities have capped daily entries to manage the strain.
Environmentalists are now urging for more sustainable ways to protect this fragile spot.