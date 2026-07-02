Amarnath Yatra 2026 begins as nearly 5,000 pilgrims reach Kashmir
The Amarnath Yatra 2026 kicked off today, with nearly 5,000 pilgrims (816 of them women) arriving safely in Kashmir.
Flagged off early morning by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from Jammu, the group was welcomed by top police and CRPF officials at Qazigund.
Their next stop: base camps at Pahalgam and Baltal, before heading to the famous Himalayan cave shrine on Friday.
RFID tracking, QR IDs, helicopters banned
Security is a top priority this year after the tragic attack on pilgrims in 2025.
Pilgrims and vehicles now have RFID tracking, service providers use tamper-proof QR code IDs, and both routes are no-fly zones with helicopters banned again.
CCTV cameras and watch towers are keeping a close eye along the Pahalgam (three-day trek) and Baltal (one-day return) routes to help everyone stay safe.