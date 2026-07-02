Amarnath Yatra 2026 begins as nearly 5,000 pilgrims reach Kashmir India Jul 02, 2026

The Amarnath Yatra 2026 kicked off today, with nearly 5,000 pilgrims (816 of them women) arriving safely in Kashmir.

Flagged off early morning by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from Jammu, the group was welcomed by top police and CRPF officials at Qazigund.

Their next stop: base camps at Pahalgam and Baltal, before heading to the famous Himalayan cave shrine on Friday.