Amarnath Yatra begins July 3, Manoj Sinha to send off

About 55,000 pilgrims expected, RFID mandatory

With about 55,000 pilgrims expected over 57 days, there are upgraded accommodations, free meals at langars, sanitation services (nearly 2,100 toilets), and medical help along the way.

Security is tighter with mandatory RFID cards for tracking everyone's safety.

Registration is flexible: online, at select banks, or even in person at Jammu's Tawi River Front.

Pilgrims need to stick to set times and routes; plus, there are sightseeing busses if you're waiting for your trek date.