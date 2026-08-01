Amarnath Yatra ends as Chhari Mubarak arrives during Raksha Bandhan
India
The 57-day Amarnath Yatra finished on Friday as the sacred Chhari Mubarak, Lord Shiva's holy mace, arrived at the Himalayan cave shrine in south Kashmir.
The journey, which kicked off July 3 but paused early due to rough weather, ended with special prayers that lined up with Raksha Bandhan.
Pilgrims walked 42km from Pahalgam
Custodian Mahant Dipendra Giri and fellow sadhus carried the Chhari Mubarak on a six-kilometer hike from Sheshnag to the cave, home to a natural ice shivlingam worshiped as Lord Shiva.
Pilgrims covered 42km from Pahalgam, stopping overnight at Chandanwari, Sheshnag, and Panchtarani before joining in the closing rituals.