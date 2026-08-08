Amarnath yatra from Jammu on hold over heavy rain warnings
India
The Amarnath Yatra from Jammu is on hold this Saturday because of heavy rain warnings and fewer pilgrims showing up.
No new groups are being allowed to leave the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for Kashmir Valley right now.
Officials say the yatra will only resume once weather improves along the key Jammu-Srinagar highway.
Over 475,000 pilgrims reached Amarnath shrine
Over 475,000 devotees have already made it to the Amarnath cave shrine since July 3, and the pilgrimage is set to wrap up on August 28, just in time for Raksha Bandhan.
The weather department has warned about possible flash floods and landslides in the Jammu region through August 11, so anyone planning a trip should definitely check forecasts before heading out.