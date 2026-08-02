Amarnath Yatra resumes after 2 day pause, 3,886 leave Jammu
The Amarnath Yatra is back on track after heavy rains paused the journey for two days.
Early Sunday morning, 3,886 pilgrims set off from Jammu in a convoy under tight security, marking the 25th batch since July 3.
The main highway connecting Jammu and Srinagar has reopened for limited traffic, letting the pilgrimage continue safely.
NH-44 restored near Dewal bridge
Restoration work on NH-44, especially near Dewal Bridge in Udhampur, restored the stretch for single-carriage traffic quickly so travel could resume.
Light vehicles are now allowed, while heavy ones take turns on alternate days.
Despite weather challenges, over 450,000 devotees have already made it to the Amarnath cave shrine this season, which runs until August 28.
Police officials assured residents that police, NHAI, and district administration are working together to restore normal traffic, even with more rain expected, reassuring locals and travelers alike.