Amarnath Yatra sees 8,815 pilgrims depart Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar camp
India
Big day at the Amarnath Yatra: 8,815 people (including 31 from abroad) set off from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar camp on Tuesday, marking the largest group to head out in a single day since July 2.
So far, more than 93,000 devotees have made it up to the high-altitude shrine.
Registered pilgrims allowed until July 9
Pilgrims traveled in 363 vehicles, with some taking the Baltal route and others going via Pahalgam.
The total number leaving Jammu since July 2 is now 34,829. Due to the huge turnout, officials are asking anyone without registration to wait until after July 9, only registered folks can go through right now.
The Yatra wraps up on August 28 and is running with tight security all the way.