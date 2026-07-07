Amarnath Yatra sees 8,815 pilgrims depart Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar camp

Registered pilgrims allowed until July 9

Pilgrims traveled in 363 vehicles, with some taking the Baltal route and others going via Pahalgam.

The total number leaving Jammu since July 2 is now 34,829. Due to the huge turnout, officials are asking anyone without registration to wait until after July 9, only registered folks can go through right now.

The Yatra wraps up on August 28 and is running with tight security all the way.