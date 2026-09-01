Amarshibhai Sumra dies by suicide near Gujarat 2012 firing site

The original incident happened during a clash between Dalit and Bharwad communities at the Tarnetar fair, when police opened fire and killed three Dalit youths, including Amarshibhai's son.

Despite a Special Investigation Team being set up, its report has not been released even after 14 years.

Amarshibhai's family says he struggled deeply with grief, especially during festivals like Raksha Bandhan.

Now, his passing has sparked fresh calls for answers and closure for everyone affected.