Amayra dies by suicide after alleged Neerja Modi School bullying
India
A 10-year-old girl, Amayra, died by suicide in Jaipur after months of alleged bullying at Neerja Modi School.
CCTV footage shows her asking a teacher for help on November 1, 2025, about classmates showing her something inappropriate.
Despite repeated complaints from Amayra and her parents about verbal abuse, the school reportedly did not step in.
Amayra's parents share CCTV prompting outrage
Amayra's parents shared CCTV clips showing she walked up four floors without any staff checking on her.
Her mother said, "No one stopped her until the fourth floor."
The incident has led to huge online outrage and calls for schools to take bullying more seriously.