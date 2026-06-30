Ambala boy Nirbhay Singh falls into 220 foot borewell

Rescue teams confirm child stable

Rescue teams from the SDRF, NDRF, and Indian Army, led by the local deputy commissioner, are on the scene.

Using cameras, they've confirmed Nirbhay is alive and stable; they're sending him supplies as they work to bring him out safely.

The incident reminds many of the 2006 case when another young boy was saved after days underground, which led to stricter rules for covering open borewells across India.