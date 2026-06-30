Ambala boy Nirbhay Singh falls into 220 foot borewell
India
A four-year-old named Nirbhay Singh accidentally fell into a 220-foot-deep borewell while playing in a field in Ambala, Haryana, early Tuesday morning.
His family heard his cries and quickly called for help, kicking off a major rescue effort.
Rescue teams confirm child stable
Rescue teams from the SDRF, NDRF, and Indian Army, led by the local deputy commissioner, are on the scene.
Using cameras, they've confirmed Nirbhay is alive and stable; they're sending him supplies as they work to bring him out safely.
The incident reminds many of the 2006 case when another young boy was saved after days underground, which led to stricter rules for covering open borewells across India.