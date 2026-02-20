Ambanis host Hillary Clinton at their home

Meanwhile, see what else Clinton's been up to

Clinton's visit wasn't just about fancy dinners—she's pushing hard for climate action from the Global South.

At a fireside chat at the Jio Convention Centre earlier, she called out Trump's climate policies and urged everyone—governments, businesses, even activists—to team up for real solutions.

She also spotlighted women as key players in fighting climate change and said it's time for India to lead on innovation: "I honestly believe now is the time for us to get creative, focused, and determined to address climate change in all the ways that each of us can," she said.