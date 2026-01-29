Ambedkar statue vandalized in Lucknow, villagers demand arrests

Police response and new protective steps

Police quickly registered an FIR and assured the crowd that action would be fair and thorough.

The Assistant Commissioner met with villagers to address their concerns and calm tensions.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced plans to protect all Ambedkar statues across Uttar Pradesh with boundary walls and canopies, hoping to prevent future incidents like this one.

Police are also checking CCTV footage to track down suspects.