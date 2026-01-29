Ambedkar statue vandalized in Lucknow, villagers demand arrests
A statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was found vandalized in Bahru village, Lucknow, early on January 29.
Authorities were informed around 7:30am via Dial-112 and police arrived.
The report did not mention any previous incidents.
Police response and new protective steps
Police quickly registered an FIR and assured the crowd that action would be fair and thorough.
The Assistant Commissioner met with villagers to address their concerns and calm tensions.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced plans to protect all Ambedkar statues across Uttar Pradesh with boundary walls and canopies, hoping to prevent future incidents like this one.
Police are also checking CCTV footage to track down suspects.