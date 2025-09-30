Ambedkarite beliefs prevent me from attending RSS event: Gavai mother
Kamaltai Gavai, mother of India's Chief Justice Bhushan R Gavai, has declined an invitation from the RSS for its Vijayadashami event in Amravati on October 5, 2025.
In a heartfelt letter, she said attending a Hindu festival organized by the RSS would go against her Ambedkarite beliefs and commitment to the Constitution, adding she wouldn't join "under any circumstances."
She wrote, "I have always stood by Babasaheb Ambedkar's ideology."
Letter fake, mother will attend: Gavai son
Her son Rajendra Gavai—president of the Republican Party of India (Gavai faction)—disputed her letter, calling it fake and insisting she would attend.
He pointed out their late patriarch RS Gavai had gone to similar RSS events before.
The invite is part of the RSS centenary celebrations this year, where they often reach out to people from different backgrounds—even if it sparks debate.